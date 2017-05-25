Give blood, urges Kilrea’s John Dallat

SDLP MLA John Dallat has urged local people to come forward and support the blood donation sessions in Kilrea on May 31.

The donation sessions will be held in Kilrea Town Hall from 2 - 4pm and from 5.15pm - 8pm.

Mr Dallat said: “The people of Kilrea and surrounding areas have always been good supporters of the Blood Transfusion Service and I am sure that support will continue. However, given the huge demand for new donors I would like to appeal for more people to consider donating blood at a time when the need was never greater.

“Ninety-six per cent of people do not give blood and really need to consider doing so where there is no reason which would prevent them from doing so.

“Sometimes it takes a bit of encouragement from others. In my case it was my late mother who persuaded me to become a donor and after more than 50 sessions I have no regrets and indeed a great deal of satisfaction that I have had the privilege and honour to do my little bit for those experiencing a crisis in their medical condition and in need of blood transfusion.

“My appeal is particularly to young people who have never donated blood and assure them that it is without pain and will take up no more than a few minutes of their time.”