Get your entries in for Best Kept Awards

Towns and villages in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area are being urged to enter the Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards in the competition’s 60th anniversary year, as it launches under a new title sponsor.

George Best Belfast City Airport has been announced as the new partner for the annual event, which is organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council.

The initiative seeks to identify and celebrate Northern Ireland’s best looked-after towns, villages, schools, healthcare facilities and housing areas. First established in 1957, the competition has grown over the years and now includes 89 awards across six categories.

The Causeway Coast has a long history of success in the competition with many titles to its name down the years.

Other local towns to flourish in the event include Portstewart with 10 categories and Portrush, three times a winner, making the area among most successful in the history of the contest.

Joe Mahon, Patron of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said: “This is a special year for everyone involved with the Best Kept Awards. The competition brings together a host of enthusiastic volunteers from across the country, all with the common goal of fostering civic pride and improving their local community.

“For many towns and villages, the programme represents a highlight of the year, and the chance to see the coveted Best Kept sign erected in their communities ensures the competitive spirit is always strong. We are anticipating over 500 entries this year and would encourage everyone to take part.

“We welcome Belfast City Airport on board as our new title sponsor and thank the organisation for its support in this special year.”

For more information on how to enter an awards category, please visit www.niacbestkept.com or call the Northern Ireland Amenity Council on 028 9040 3681.