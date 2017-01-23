Generous donation to charity

Nigel Gray, Retail Director, Nisa Retail recently met with Stephen Thompson, representative of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Northern Ireland branch) to present a generous donation towards the charity’s work supporting and advocating for patients in the region.

Stephen was delighted to accept the £300 cheque and other monies from a recent fundraiser, saying that all donations are deeply appreciated and necessary to help Northern Irish sufferers of the disease.

An additional £858.75 was raised for MND NI from Santa’s Pony Parade Ballycastle, an annual parade and street collection organised by the local horse-riding community. The event has also raised over £1,000 for Rett Syndrome Ireland since 2015.

Rett Syndrome is also a much neglected and underfunded disease affecting little girls.

Chief organiser, Roisin McGinn, has had several other fundraisers for the MND NI since 2010 and the 5th Annual Santa’s Pony Parade pushed her fundraising total for the charity to over £10,000.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the upper (brain) and lower (spinal cord/neuromuscular junction) motor neurones. Degeneration of the motor neurones leads to weakness and wasting of muscles, causing increasing loss of mobility in the limbs, and difficulties with speech, swallowing and latterly impairs the ability to breathe.