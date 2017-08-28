GCSE success for Dalriada pupils

Last Thursday witnessed great scenes of celebration at Dalriada when this year’s GCSE results were announced - 99% of the entire year group achieved at least 5 or more A*-C grades.

A staggering 97% of all Year 12 Dalriada pupils achieved at least 7 A*-C grades and 86% of pupils achieved 7 or

Headmaster Mr Skelton with the 7 pupils who gained the maximum 10 A* grades at GCSE.

more A-B grades.

7 pupils achieved a maximum 10 A* grades namely Mark Crawford, Emily Crutchley, Sarah Hadden, Robyn Hanna, Jill Hutchinson, Imogen Thompson and Darcy Winchborne.

In addition the following pupils achieved 10 A*-A grades - Catherine McKee, Mary Parkash, Kate Beattie, Oliver Doyle, Lucy Jack, Thomas Clark, Jill Huey, Leah Cassells, Lauren Ferguson, Sarah Fielding, Milenka Rygielska, James Allen, Leah Cooke, Archie McIntyre, Kai McKirgan, Lauren Mitchell, Muryn Greene, Britney Ross and Lewis McAuley.

51 of the year group achieved at least 8 A*-A Grades, a superb achievement.

A selection of the 51 Dalriada pupils who gained 8 A*/A grades

Of last year’s cohort of year 12 113 now progress to the Sixth Form of Dalriada, where they will be joined by 12

students from schools in Ballymoney, Belfast, Bushmills, Coleraine and Oxford.

Headmaster, Mr Tom Skelton commented “We are absolutely delighted with these results and pleased that such a

large group of students are progressing into Sixth Form.

“We wish students who are leaving us well, and we are delighted to welcome 12 external students who have also

achieved excellent GCSE results. We now have 125 students in Lower Sixth studying a broad range of subjects

and we look forward to their future success in A-Level Examinations.”