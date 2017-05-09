Garvagh and Rasharkin dates for The Big Lunch

Big Lunchers all across Northern Ireland are getting ready for this year’s Big Lunch day, on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 18) and they are inviting people from every town city and rural area to join in the fun.

The Eden Project idea, funded by the National Lottery, encourages people across the UK to slow down once a year on Big Lunch Day to celebrate community by sharing food, fun and friendship with their neighbours. The idea has really caught on across Northern Ireland with Big Lunches being planned in every city and county.

Grainne McCloskey, the Big Lunch Northern Ireland manager said: “We are expecting this to be our most successful year so far. We are inviting people from every neighbourhood across Northern Ireland to get involved. Don’t let your area be left without a party on Big Lunch day! All it takes is for one or two people in an area to get the ball rolling and everyone brings something to the table.”

Karin Eyben is from Garvagh Development Group and they are planning a Big Lunch with a Big Den building morning in Garvagh forest on June 23, bringing the kids, teachers, families together who participated in summer Forest School to build dens across the forest and finishing with a picnic Big Lunch.

Karin lives in Rasharkin and is planning Rasharkin’s first Big Lunch with her neighbours on June 17.

For more information please visit our facebook page: http://facebook.com/thebiglunchnorthernireland

Or visit http://www.thebiglunch.com