Further remand for man accused of attempting to cause GBH to uncle

A Coleraine man accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to his uncle and possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon on the day his relative was found dead, has still not been able to find a bail address outside the area, a court heard on Monday of last week.

Matthew Andrew Stirling (25), of Tullyarton Road, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Jail on Monday January 9 and was remanded further until February 6.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said an address away from Coleraine is being sought but “unfortunately” so far that had not emerged.

Colin Doherty (56) was found dead in the Silverthorn Avenue area of Coleraine in December and a huge police operation got underway.

The following day police said the death was no longer being treated as suspicious, following a post-mortem.

Stirling, a nephew of the deceased, faces a charge that on Tuesday December 13 he unlawfully attempted to cause grievous bodily harm to Colin Doherty.

He faces a second charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, with intent to commit an offence.