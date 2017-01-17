Fundraiser for Cherish a Child

Several hundred people gathered in the Church of God Youth Hall in Ballymoney for a very special event hosted by the W.O.W! Women of Worth team.

The Hall had been transformed for the Friday night coffee evening, cake sale and kids’ fashion show!

Everyone enjoyed coffee, tea and some tasty treats while sharing fellowship in a lovely relaxed atmosphere.

Many also appreciated the cake stall where they purchased some home-made goodies to take home.

There was lots of hand clapping and cheering as Pastor Jon Ogle acting as compère, invited some ‘in house’ models to step onto the catwalk.

These children from the Sunday School modelled kids’ fashion kindly supplied by Next, Coleraine.

It was truly a great night of fun and laughter for all the family.

Through this event the tremendous sum of £2,577 was raised for ‘Cherish a Child’ the Church’s community project developed to help respond to the specific needs of local children.

This Ministry Outreach works alongside various Agencies to ensure that a real difference is made in the homes where it is most needed.

Once a need is identified suitable items are sourced.

Over the Christmas period alone, the church was able to help 114 children throughout Ballymoney.

A very big thank you to everyone who came to support this very worthy cause.