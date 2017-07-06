Free skills training for children who are wheelchair users

The Northern Trust is asking children under the age of 18 years to come along to a Wheelchair Skills Training Workshop on Monday, July 31 at 10am in the University of Ulster Sports Centre, Coleraine.

The ‘Have a Go Sports Days’ are also being held on Friday, August 25 in the UU Sports Centre, Coleraine, both from 11am to 3.30pm.

These opportunities are open to children under 18 years old who use either a self-propelling or powered wheelchair.

The events, which are being run by the Regional Wheelchair Training Programme for Northern Ireland and are designed to increase a child’s confidence using their wheelchair, as well as having the opportunity to have fun and meet new friends. Parents/guardians, siblings and friends are also welcome to try out some of the skills and sports in extra wheelchairs made available on the day.

Lynda McCullough, Lead Occupational Therapist for Wheelchair Services in the Northern Trust said: “These events provide an excellent opportunity for children and families to maximise the full potential of their wheelchair and become more safe and independent. I would encourage all children who use a wheelchair to come along and have some fun while gaining some new stills.”

Those attending are required to register before the events and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. To register contact 028 9504 8137 or email wheelchairtraining@belfasttrust.hscni.net.