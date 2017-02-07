Free life skills course for low income

If you are finding money to be a stress this new year, a free course run by the local church might be an answer to your prayers.

St. Patricks Church, Ballymoney was one of the first in the UK to offer a fantastic free Life Skills Course through charity Christians Against Poverty last year, and they’re set to do it all again in 2017! The free course is ideal for anyone needing help on learning how to budget their money as well as learn about keeping healthy, maintaining healthy relationships, as well as other basic life skills.

This six-week ‘Life Skills’ course is set to start this Thursday 9th February and is designed to give people the confidence and decision-making skills to live well, look after themselves and feel positive, even on a low income.

Susan Attenborough, Life Skills Manager said: “It’s a series of relaxed sessions and this will be the third time we’ve ran the course here in Ballymoney. We look at lifting the pressure to spend and share some great practical tips to help us take control of our money and make it go further. It’s a very valuable course.”

“We also cover a section on making good food so we can help our families eat healthy on a budget. Towards the end of the course, we spend some time on helping relationships – as these have a big impact on how we treat our finances.

“Most of all, the Life Skills course gives time to share what works and what doesn’t, both as a group and one-to-one, and gives each other encouragement to do things better.”

During the pilot course, one attendee said the best thing about CAP Life Skills was “Making new friends, learning about money and making good plans.” The Life Skills Course was recognised by Lidl last year in their Community Awards, for supporting the local community.

Christians Against Poverty is a charity that gives free help to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background. Starting 20 years ago, it first offered debt counselling and now offers a range of help to tens of thousands of people in hardship across the UK every year.

This course will begin on 9th February and run for 6 weeks, each Thursday from 11am to 1pm in The Old School House at St. Patrick’s Parish. A light lunch is included, and friendships are often made over the duration of the course. To find out more call Susan on 0775 3602 957 or email susanattenborough@capuk.org