Free design workshop for community groups

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council will be hosting a free workshop for community groups on Thursday, June 14.

The event Flowerfield Arts Centre will provide groups with the opportunity to learn more about utilising and designing promotional material.

The workshop will be delivered by Pico Studios, and a useful guide will be provided to take groups through the process.

If you want to learn more about designing flyers, posters, advertising your AGM and using certificates then please come along.

To register for the workshop, which runs from 6pm until 8pm, please contact community.development@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Light refreshments will be available at the beginning of the event.