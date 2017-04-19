Ford Fair revs up with new Portrush venue

Preparations for the 13th annual Causeway Coast Ford Fair are revving up as this popular event moves to its new venue on West Strand, Portrush on Sunday, June 4.

TrustFord, in conjunction with the Capri Club NI, RS Owners Club and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, are hosting the annual Ford Fair which has moved to West Strand due to its rising popularity and the huge crowds which the show attracts each year.

This year over 10,000 motoring enthusiasts and spectators from across the UK and Ireland are expected for what is set to be a fantastic family day out.

Ford Fair is one of the largest static vehicle displays in Ireland, with over 400 new, used, vintage and classic Fords on display.

In addition, the Fair will also offer a wide range of car related trade stands to explore, a food village, as well as plenty of children’s entertainment, making it a fun day out for all the family and best of all it is free.

Each year the Fair hosts a special commemoration and this year is no different as it celebrates 15 Years of the RS Focus and once again the event will be supporting a charity. This year all funds raised will be donated to the British Heart Foundation, Northern Ireland. The well-established charity will be holding CPR demonstrations and hosting an ‘interactive zone’ where visitors can learn more on the day.

Dermot Rafferty, General Manager at TrustFord Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Causeway Coast Ford Fair once again this year, which is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever before. The annual Fair is always a key event for locals and motor enthusiasts from all over the UK and Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming even more people this June at the Fair’s NEW venue, West Strand, Portrush.”

If you would like to find out more about the Causeway Coast Ford Fair, or want to enter a display vehicle, you can download an application from: http://causewaycoastfordfair.co.uk/ or call in to any of the TrustFord dealerships to apply.