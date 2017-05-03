Food Safety course is on the menu

Ultoniae Cultural and Heritage Society recently were approached by Food Safety Tutor Penney Johnston (BSc. Dip Com FIFST) to solicit financial support for organising a Food Safety Level 2 course which is a prerequisite in food proficiency.

Frankie Cunningham, Project coordinator, explained: “When we were approached with applicants Leon Inch, Stacey Connolly and Jean White, we were delighted to become involve.

“The Peace Impact Programme (PIP III) is to address social imbalances within the North Antrim area which has as its primary aims Community Training and Employment and is all about bringing rural communities together.

“Thanks to the funding, the candidates now have a recognised qualification that will allow them to develop their personal capacity’ to further develop their awareness of food safety in the catering sector.

“This indicates good governance and management ability and to increase opportunities for employment.”

One of the successful nominees Leon Inch who now works in the Sizzling Sausage Diner, Ballymoney again acquired recognition for his determination and for someone who really wants to contribute to their area and help to make a difference for everyone.

Frankie added: “An initiative by NRC Ballymoney campus presented another opportunity for personal development as the Harry Gregg Foundation selected Leon’s application along with 19 other applicants in the North Coast Region.

“This acknowledgement and subsequent attainment has awarded Leon with a Coaching badge IFA Training course (Level I).

“It is hoped Leon will be accepted by Liverpool University to complete a BSc (Hons) in Sport Coaching and Development.”