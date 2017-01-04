Fire crews prevent garage blaze spreading to adjoining buildings

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a garage fire in the Pates Lane area of Coleraine this morning (Wednesday)
A large fire had developed at the back of the garage close to a row of residential houses.
Fire crews contained the fire very quickly and prevented damage to adjoining buildings.
Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station attended the 1.00am incident along with PSNI officers.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.