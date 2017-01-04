Fire crews prevent garage blaze spreading to adjoining buildings

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a garage fire in the Pates Lane area of Coleraine this morning (Wednesday)

A large fire had developed at the back of the garage close to a row of residential houses.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Coleraine. INCR 01-702-CON

Fire crews contained the fire very quickly and prevented damage to adjoining buildings.

Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station attended the 1.00am incident along with PSNI officers.