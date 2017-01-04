Search

Fire crews prevent garage blaze spreading to adjoining buildings

Police and firefighters at the scene of the blaze. INCR 01-701-CON

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a garage fire in the Pates Lane area of Coleraine this morning (Wednesday)

A large fire had developed at the back of the garage close to a row of residential houses.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Coleraine. INCR 01-702-CON

Fire crews contained the fire very quickly and prevented damage to adjoining buildings.

Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station attended the 1.00am incident along with PSNI officers.

Fire crews contained the fire very quickly. Pics: Matt Steele. INCR 01-703-CON

