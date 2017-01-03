Faure’s Requiem in a day at Terrace Row

On Saturday, January 14, singers from across the province will gather in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church, Coleraine for a performance of the much loved choral classic - Fauré’s Requiem.

The ‘In a day’ event involves a morning and afternoon rehearsal, with the performance beginning at 7pm. Singers are invited to attend from 10am.

This offers an enjoyable day of music making for singers of all abilities, and provides the audience with an opportunity to hear a large choir perform a much loved piece, as well as a selection of choral favourites such as Bach’s Jesu Joy and Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.

Suggested donations of £10 for singers and audience will benefit local charities: The Samaritans and The Northern Ireland Hospice.

Further information is available at www.inaday.info