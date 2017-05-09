‘Faster broadband’ for Cloughmills area

Work was scheduled to start this week on a leading digital communications company’s project to bring high speed mobile internet to customers in more rural areas.

O2 announced the scheme to bring its 4G service to Cloughmills as well as improving its 2G and 3G network.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating officer, Telefónica UK, said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Cloughmills will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet. They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.” The company stated that subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks. During the work, there may be times when a customer’s signal experiences intermittent service. Customers can download the O2 TU Go app which enables them to make and receive calls on any WiFi-connected device using their mobile number. More information can be found here: http://www.o2.co.uk/apps/tu-go

O2 currently offers 4G in over 11,000 towns and cities across the UK and spends the equivalent of £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.