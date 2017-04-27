Farmer tells judge court sitting clashes with agricultural show

A sheep farmer who previously said he would find it difficult to attend court in April as it was the “lambing season”, did make it back for further appearances but now he has voiced his concern to a judge that another sitting clashes with an agricultural show.

John Hutchinson (59), of Inshinagh Lane, Bendooragh, is charged with charged with making a threat to kill a man - a process server - and damaging a vehicle belonging to the same man on February 27 this year.

The accused previously appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court in March and said he was denying the charges.

When told by District Judge Liam McNally at that court that the case would need to be adjourned until April, Hutchinson, who was not legally represented that day, said as it was the “lambing season at the minute” and he was “under a bit of stress” it could be difficult for him to get back at that stage.

However, he did make it back to court earlier this month, this time with a legal representative, who asked for the case to be adjourned to last week to fix a date for the charges to be contested. And indeed Hutchinson was back in the dock for a third time in relation to the same case.

However, when District Judge Peter King said the contest will be held on Friday May 27, Hutchinson said he shows his sheep and an agricultural show is on that day.

Judge King said it would require “an exceptional reason” to move the case to another date.

Hutchinson’s defence lawyer told the court the charges his client is facing arose from an alleged incident involving a process server.