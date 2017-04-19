Farewell to George

After years of service with both Ballymoney Borough Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Council it is time for George Irwin to park the Sweeper and enjoy his retirement.

A well know face around the town George looks forward to spending time with the Grandchildren and his wife Sandra.

Recently the family got together at the Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena for a celebrator meal.

George’s wife Sandra along with children Diane, Angela, Cherith, David and their families along with the Grandchildren would like to wish him a Happy Retirement. Jeremiah 29 v 11 ‘For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.’