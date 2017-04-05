Families to enjoy ‘cheep’ travel

Translink is calling on Ballymoney families to enjoy an ‘egg-citing’ day trip to Portrush on the Easter Monday Family Train on Monday, April 17.

Operating from Ballymoney to Portrush, parents and their little chicks will have the chance to get their face painted and enjoy live entertainment en route to the North Coast. Families can ‘hop’ on-board with the special Family and Friends Ticket, priced at just £17, which covers two parents and up to four children.

Pictured are Translink passengers Conor and Euan Fyfe (both age 4).

Translink’s Ursula Henderson said: “We know Easter is a special time for families to be together and our Easter Monday Family Train is the perfect excuse to spend a fun, affordable family day out. And with the warmer weather coming in, what better place to travel to than the North Coast?

“In addition to our Easter Monday Family Train, we have a number of special tickets available for the Easter period from Saturday 8th April - Sunday 23rd April. For families who can’t make the Family Train, our £17 Friends and Family ticket is available across bus, coach and rail services with no time restrictions.

“For those looking to travel by bus, our Bus Rambler Ticket is available for both adults (£9) and children (£4.50) after 9.15am. For those planning to travel by rail, enjoy 1/3 off adult and child day return tickets Monday – Sunday after 9.30am.

“We have a huge range of Easter offers so we encourage everyone to ‘hop’ on-board during the holiday period. We wish everyone a Happy Easter!”

Pictured is passenger Maura Sloan and her daughter, Tierna (age 1).

For a full list of Easter deals, visit translink.co.uk/Easter/.