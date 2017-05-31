FAB-U-LOUS! Strictly stars coming to Riverside

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus are heading out on tour this Autumn with a fantastic evening of song, dance and stories from their time on the BBC hit show - and they are coming to Coleraine!

With amazing Ballroom and Latin routines such as the Waltz, the Paso Doble, the Samba and favourites like the Charleston and the Argentine Tango, the pair will appear in the Riverside Theatre on November 9.

Kristina appeared on the BBC hit show for eight years, with her partners including Jason Donovan, Ben Cohen, Daniel O’Donnell, John Sergeant and Simon Webbe - with whom she made the final.

Tristan starred in two series of the BBC show, with the singer Jamelia and also ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Jennifer Gibney. He has also appeared on five seasons of the American equivalent, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, partnering Pamela Anderson and Gladys Knight, to name a few.

The show will be hosted and feature performances by Mark Read, of boyband A1.

There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets available at each venue, where the audience can meet the cast after the show for autographs and photo opportunities.

With only 20 UK and Ireland dates this year, book now directly with the Riverside Theatre online at www.tickets.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call 028 70 123 123.