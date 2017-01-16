Exhibition to focus on Holocaust

An evening of reflection and an exhibition have been organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The events will provide an opportunity to remember the millions of people murdered under Nazi Persecution and in the subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The evening of reflection will take place in the Bann Gallery of Council’s Cloonavin building in Coleraine from 7pm – 8.30pm on Thursday, January 26.

It will include readings, music and personal reflections from some local people who recently visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau sites in Poland as part of training programmes supported by the Council’s Good Relations plan. These experiences will also form part of the exhibition.

It takes place in the same location and will be open to the public from Wednesday 25th January until Friday 27th January, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Those who attend the events will be invited to sign a Book of Remembrance.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) is a time when people of all ethnicities, religions and interests come together.

January 27th marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, and the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day this year, as promoted through the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust is “How can life go on?” The theme is broad and open ended and there are few known answers to this question. Author and survivor of the Holocaust, Elie Wiesel said, “For the survivor death is not the problem. Death was an everyday occurrence. We learned to live with Death. The problem is to adjust to life, to living. You must teach us about living.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is not only about commemorating past genocides and honouring those who died, but about standing with those who survive.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “I want to encourage people to attend our Evening of Reflection and exhibition – everyone is welcome. The aftermath of the Holocaust and of subsequent genocides continues to raise challenging questions for us all: we need to think about what happens after genocide and of our own responsibilities in the wake of such crimes. What role do we have towards individuals, communities and nations who have survived genocide? Please do come and commemorate with us.”

Space will be limited at the evening event so it is important that you register your intention to attend.

This project has received financial support from the Executive Office.

For further information or to register please contact good.relations@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring Lorraine at 028 7776 0304.