A Ballycastle man has told Coleraine Magistrates Court driving with excess alcohol was a “big mistake”.

Kevin Davel (24), of Ramoan Court, had the offence detected at Ramoan Gardens on May 18.

He had an alcohol/breath reading of 67/35 has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £250 at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 12.