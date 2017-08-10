Evening of Praise in Town Hall

A stellar line-up of Christian singers will be on stage for an Evening of Praise, which will take place at Portstewart Town Hall this Friday, August 18 at 8pm.

Taking part will be David McBeth, a big favourite in concert circles with his famous song ‘The Old Gideon Bible.’ James Strange, formerly of Justified, will also be singing along with a brand new Gospel group.

Top Gospel recording artist, Paul Irwin, is along looking forward to ministering in song as is Joy Boyd. Compere for the evening will be John Morrison and the event is being held in support of the Radio Ministry which he directs.

John prepares, records and broadcasts the Gospel on various radio stations across Ireland. At 11.30am every Sunday morning, John broadcasts from Castlebar. Early birds can listen to him on 9am on the Lord’s Day from West Limerick and in County Cork every Sabbath evening in addition to working on various other stations.

More locally, John can be heard on Radio North, (846 Medium Wave) at 9am and 8.30pm every Sunday, with two ‘Drivetime’ broadcasts every Tuesday and Friday at 5.15pm. John’s ten-minute ‘Thought For The Day’ can also be heard on Radio North every morning at 7.30am and in the evenings at 7.46pm.

The Radio Ministry is reaching the general public on a large scale in their own homes and places of work - the audience includes everyone from the elderly or housebound to lorry drivers, tractor drivers or digger drivers.

You can also listen again to some of John’s broadcasts on www.radionorth.net