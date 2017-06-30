End of year Mass at Loreto College

The closing of the 2016-2017 academic year was marked at Loreto College on June 28 with a Mass to celebrate the successes and the friendship of the past 12 months at the Castlerock Road school.

Celebrated by Father Hasson of St John’s Coleraine and Dunboe Parish, the theme of the Mass was ‘A New Road to Travel’.

Students who presented the gifts at the Loreto College Mass to celebrate the end of the academic year.

Speaking on behalf of all the staff and of the Senior Leadership Team, Mr Michael James, College Principal, expressed her gratitude to all the students and staff of the College for a busy, productive and successful year at Loreto College. Mr James also paid heartfelt tribute to three long-serving members of staff Mr Paul Cunning, Mr Gerry McGouran and Mr Raymond McKay on their retirements, thanking them for their many years of service to the College and wishing them health and happiness in the years ahead.

Thanks were also offered to a number of temporary members of staff leaving at the end of the academic year: Mrs Sarah McCaughan (English), Mrs Karen Wilson (PE), Miss Aileen McAlister (Irish) and Miss Kirsty Crawford (General Assistant).

Sarah Moore, Deputy Head Girl and Fearghal Close, Head Boy, expressed the thanks and good wishes of the student community to these teachers and all members of the Loreto staff.

Mr James also paid tribute to the members of the Loreto Community in Coleraine for their constant support and prayers, and to the members of the Loreto Religious Education department, who had prepared a very beautiful liturgy to conclude the academic year.