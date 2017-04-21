Encouraging young readers at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s

Recently students in the Foundation Stage at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Primary School got to take part in a bed time reading initiative.

During the month of March all the pupils in the school are taking part in a wide range of activities to promote reading such as book fairs where they can purchase new books to read or book character dress up days where the students can dress up as their favourite characters for the day.

The bedtime reading program has been a long standing tradition at the school and staff are always keen to promote the benefits of sharing stories with children to aid future literacy development but also to help young children foster better bed time routines, behaviour and sleep patterns. The students got to enjoy a wide variety of stories and songs in the comfort of their pyjamas in the school assembly hall with their favourite teddies and got to round the night off with a drink of milk and cookies.

Mrs Fitzpatrick, the Literacy Co-ordinator commented: “We always try to encourage positive reading experiences at a young age in our school as we know it is a key skill for them to access the curriculum.

“We also want them to take pleasure in their reading and enjoying books where they can become independent readers who read for pleasure in the future.”