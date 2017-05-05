Emotional Loreto Leavers’ Mass

Year 14 students – the class of 2017 – and their parents celebrated the end of seven happy years at Loreto College with the teaching staff of the school at a special Mass held on the evening of May 10, celebrated by Father Raymond McCullagh.

The theme of the Mass was On My Way, inspired by the idea that the students were now continuing their journey into adult life, following all the many lessons they had learned from their parents, their teachers and one another.

Year 14 students Aideen Reid, Cain McKendry and Caitlin Cosgrove pictured at the Loreto College Leavers Mass.

The Mass celebrated the friendship the students (and their teachers) have shared, something which, it is hoped, is not to be left behind as the students close the classroom doors for the last time.

As the students finish timetabled lessons and face the challenges of the A2 examinations, the evening was an opportunity to reflect on happy memories, with laughter, tears, song and prayer.

There were deeply moving and uplifting speeches from Head Girl Cariosa O’Harte, Head Boy Aidan Boyle, Head of Year 14 Mrs Schira McGoldrick and College Principal Mr Michael James.

Musical contributions from a group of talented singers and instrumentalists lent a tone of emotional reflection to the evening, which was a wonderful affirmation of the Class of 2017 and their special and utterly unique contribution to the life of Loreto College.

Dominika Dutkiewicz, Emmett Brolly and Aoife Carr pictured at the Loreto College Leavers Mass.

Musicians included Niamh Morrison, Katie McMullan, Caitlin Martin and Aoife Kelly who are pictured.

* Meanwhile, Loreto athletes were competing at the NEBSSA Athletics tournament.

Zofia Czajka (Year 8), Peter McCool (Year 8), Niamh McGarry (Year 8), Cara McLaughlin (Year 9), Lauren Thom (Year 9) and Tolu Jide-Ojo (Year 10). Niamh McGarry and Cara McLaughlin was first in 800m in their respective year groups.

Lauren Thom ran a personal best time, winning bronze and only just missing out on the dip for the silver.

Loreto College Head Boy Aidan Boyle and Head Girl Cariosa OHarte at the Colleges Year 14 Leavers Mass.

Loreto College Deputy Head Boy Cormac McCarry and Deputy Head Girl Maggie McBride at the Colleges Year 14 Leavers Mass.

Musicians Caitlin Martin and Aoife Kelly pictured at the Loreto College Year 14 Leavers Mass.