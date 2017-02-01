New principal at Eden Primary in Ballymoney

A new principal is at the helm of Eden Primary School in Ballymoney.

Emma Loughridge has replaced outgoing head Ivor Hutchinson.

Mrs Loughridge has been teaching for nearly 20 years at schoools in Belfast, Portrush and Ballymoney.

Originally from Portrush, she now resides in Ballymoney with her husband and two children.

Mrs Loughridge took up her new position at the start of January.

She said that she has been “delighted to be welcomed into the Eden family” and she commented on the “warm sense of community amongst pupils, parents, staff and governors”.

Mrs Loughridge added: “I am thrilled to be joining the school family and it is my hope to get to know each member of the school community. I feel exceptionally privileged and proud to be working alongside experienced staff which I believe provide the educational success which pupils and parents at Eden deserve.

“At Eden, we strive to provide a broad and balanced curriculum for all our pupils. Our primary aim is to take responsibility for our pupils and provide the best education possible.”

Mrs Loughridge strives to ensure all pupils achieve individual success and wishes to pass on her congratulations to primary seven pupils who achieved “excellent” AQE results.

Since her arrival, Emma has initiated a breakfast club, school council, ‘Fruit Fridays’ and ‘Friday Fun’ for pupils in primary four to primary seven.

Eden Primary’s newly-formed Parents, Teachers and Friends’ Association (PTFA) will be helping to raise funds and finance new resources within school such as ipads for each classroom with the first event planned for later this month.

Eden currently has four members of teaching staff and provides breakfast club from 8.15am each morning and a variety of after school activities, “providing childcare within the family school setting”.

The school is assisted by a local Translink bus service at 9.00 am, 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm.

To arrange a visit, contact the school by ringing 028 27 663309 or visit Eden Primary’s website at www.edenpsballymoney.org.uk or the school’s Facebook page- Eden Primary School.