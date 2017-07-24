Dunloy Accordion Band parade in Ballymoney

Dunloy Accordion Band will stage its annual parade in Ballymoney this Saturday (July 29).

There will be an abundance of top quality music with a performance at Castlecroft from Baillies Mills Accordion Band from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The focus will then switch to High Street where there will be music in the run up to the main parade which begins at 8pm sharp.

Spectators and bands are asked to note the parade will again move off from the Showgrounds. The family fun programme includes The Friendly Faces, balloons, flags, face painters and buddy the clown. The band extends a warm invitation to everyone to come along and enjoy the event.