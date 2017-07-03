Dunaghy parade details announced

Dunaghy Flute Band have released details of their annual band parade to be held in Ballymoney town centre.

As in previous years, the band have made a special effort to ensure that their parade is a family occasion enjoyed by everyone and this year should be no exception.

Prior to the parade there will be musical entertainment on High Street from 7pm. This will include local favourites, Dunloy Accordion band. DJ Barry Thompson will also be there to introduce the bands on stage.

Other pre-parade entertainment will include facepainters, bouncy castles, balloon modelling, lambegs and fifers as well as cartoon characters who will have their usual bags of treats for the younger spectators.

This year Dunaghy’s parade will take place on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, and will be led by Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute band from Ballymena.

The parade will start at 8.30pm sharp from the North Road and there will also be a disco to follow the parade in the Manor Hotel.