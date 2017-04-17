Drugs found in police welfare check on man, court told

Police found drugs on two occasions when they went to a Coleraine man’s home after concerns about his safety and after being cautioned for one of the offences he told officers: “I’m sweet”.

Jason Trevor Devenny (27), of Weavers Court, Coleraine, appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court and admitted two charges of possessing cannabis on February 3 and also March 23.

On the first occasion 28 grammes of the drug worth £280 were found when police responded to a call relating to the safety of the defendant.

Concerned officers forced entry to check on his welfare. He was not present but the drugs were found at an electric meter.

On the second occasion police also responded to a call about concerns for his safety and found two small cannabis buds. When asked if he wished to say anything when cautioned Devenny replied: “No, I’m sweet”.

He later told police during interview he used one gramme of cannabis a day.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said Devenny had an addiction. The defendant was fined £500.