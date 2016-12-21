Driving ban for care worker

A care worker who was caught drink driving said that whilst out shopping she met an old friend who lived nearby and had gone to their home where a bottle of wine was opened.

Margaret Caldwell (58), of Ballytober Road, Bushmills, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court and admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in her breath. She had a reading of 79/35.

The court was heard she was driving erratically at Cloyfin Road, Coleraine, on November 26.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.