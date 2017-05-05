Driver recorded passing Bushmills school at 65mph

North Coast PSNI have issued a warning about the dangers of speeding the vicinity of schools.

It follows speed checks by Ballycastle Neighbourhood Policing Team officers at Ballytober Primary School, Bushmills, last Thursday afternoon.

Police stated: “In a short period of time a few speed detections soon accumulated with 65mph being the top speed recorded. To drive at speeds like this past a school when young children are leaving is both dangerous and irresponsible.”

Following patrol of schools in the Ballymoney area during drop of times the previous day, officers conducted a traffic operation in rural areas with three fixed penalties issued for drivers failing to wear a seatbelt and one for a red light breach.