Drink-driver banned for ‘extremely high reading...and that was the morning’

A Coleraine man has been banned from driving for a year and fined £200 after being detected more than three times over the limit.

Barry Nevin (53), a delivery driver, of Blackthorn Court, committed the offence on August 7 last year near his home.

Coleraine Magistrates Court heard there was a technical problem with the alcohol/breath device at a police station but a blood sample showed an alcohol level of 250 with the limit being 80.

A prosecutor said the offence was detected at 8.40am on a Sunday after police attended an address and spoke to the defendant in relation to a report of a domestic incident.

He was seen driving and they realised he had been drinking.

Defence solicitor Briege Martin said her client had been drinking to excess the night before and had driven to a shop in the morning and accepts he should not have been behind the wheel.

District Judge Amanda Brady said it was an “extremely high reading...and that was the morning”