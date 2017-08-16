Drama, football, stock judging - busy summer for Kilrea club

Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club has had a busy summer!

In May, a team from Kilrea competed at the Balmoral Girls’ Football Heats at the Mid Ulster Sport Arena.

Shannon Kirkpatrick, Ellen Alexander, Robert Sloan, Adam Alexander.

Unfortunately, the girls didn’t make it through to Balmoral however they did win the Fair Play Award. Keeping up with the sports theme, two teams of Kilrea members set off to Trillick & District Annual Big Wet Knockout during the summer months.

One of the teams was very successful in the event, placing second overall - it was well worth the long journey.

Kilrea YFC’s acting skills have also been recognised this year as the cast of One Act received an award for Best Moment in Theatre. Special congratulations also go to Melissa Millar and Adam Alexander in receiving their Certificate of Merit for Acting.

Moving on to June, where members attended The Build It competition at Tescos in Limavady. Kilrea worked very hard in creating a bird house and thankfully the hard work paid off as they came away with joint second place.

Robert Sloan, Adam Alexander, Matthew Gordon, Shannon Kirkpatrick

On June 21, Beef and Sheep Stock Judging Heats took place at Tom Topping’s Farm, Garvagh. Sheep results: 4th: Shannon Kirkpatrick 16-18, 3rd : Judith Laughlin 18-21, 1st : Robert Sloan 25-30. Beef results: 3rd: Melissa Millar 21-25 and 3rd: Robert Sloan 25-30.

The John Bradley Challenge took place on June 30. The team was made up of Robert Sloan, Adam Alexander, Matthew Gordon, Jill Halliday and Shannon Kirkpatrick. This year the event was bubble football where clubs had to compete against each other and Kilrea came out on top as winners.

The Club Dinner was held on July 21 in the Wild Duck, Portglenone. Everyone had a great time and the food was delicious.

Finally, Kilrea YFC held their Fun Night which included games, a bouncy castle, recruitment stand for family and friends, slippery sports competition for Young Farmers Clubs and barbecue. Thanks to Stevensons Mace, Kilrea, for sponsoring the burger and hotdog baps, Roland and Ann Kirkpatrick for supplying the drinks, Ferguson Meats for supplying the meat, Sheree Arthur and Beth McCormick for doing the barbecue and the Primary School for the use of the premises. Thank you to all members who helped set up and all who came and supported the club.