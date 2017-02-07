Dr Michael Leach in Ballymoney Library

Dr. Michael Leach, wildlife author and photographer, will visit Ballymoney Library on Monday, February 20 from 7pm - 8pm.

Children (age 10+) and adults are invited along to this Ballymoney event to hear about his stories of working with many of the world’s most charismatic animals.

Libraries NI is delighted to invite Dr. Leach to deliver a series of talks in a number of libraries across Northern Ireland to to support Fact February, a promotion of information books. As well as focusing on gorillas in central Africa, he will share stories of his expeditions to photograph polar bears in the Arctic, penguins in the Antarctic and elephants in Kenya.

During this talk, he will focus on his time high in the forest with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. There are now only around 800 individuals left on earth – and he will talk about meeting an entire family group, from a newborn baby to the silverback. He will explain how he managed to get close to these charismatic characters and will demonstrates how to communicate with the gentle, intelligent primates that we have pushed to the edge of extinction.

Dr Leach has travelled to all seven continents and has written 29 books, translated into 18 languages, on subjects ranging from big cats and owls to great apes and bears. He has filmed more than 60 television documentaries for both the BBC and independent television. His illustrated articles have been used in a long list of magazines including Country Life, the Observer, Geographical and BBC Wildlife.

For more information on Dr. Michael Leach, go to www.michael-leach.co.uk. Admission to this event is free and booking is advisable.

Contact Ballymoney Library (Rodden Foot, Queen Street) on: 028 2766 3589 or emailballymoney.library@librariesni.org.uk

For details of all library events, go to the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk