Double songwriter date at Flowerfield Arts Centre

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart offers a unique chance on Friday, October 20 to hear two of Northern Ireland’s rising singer songwriters.

Brigid O’Neill and Mandy Bingham are each at a unique point in their careers, and both are celebrating the release of new albums.

Brigid ONeills new album Touchstone was launched earlier this month.

Brigid O’Neill has attracted strong airplay and critical reaction to her album Touchstone since it was launched earlier this month at the Black Box in Belfast.

Fast becoming a live favourite for her intimate, warm gigs throughout Northern Ireland, the album has cemented her reputation as a sensitive performer with a flair for strong, catchy melodies and timeless appeal.

Mandy Bingham, daughter of the late songwriter extraordinaire David McWilliams, has strong connections with the local area.

Mandy has just released her debut album Bury Me Deep, a beautifully crafted collection of original songs.

With one exception – there is one non-original song on the album, and it’s a cover version of her father’s classic hit ‘The Days of Pearly Spencer’, released to mark the 50th anniversary of her dad’s release of the song.

As always, expect an intimate and relaxed evening of great live music and stories from two promising and talented performers, in the beautiful acoustic surroundings of the Flowerfield auditorium.

Doors open at 7pm, and the concert starts at 8pm.

Call Flowerfield Arts Centre reception on 028 7083 1400 for more details and to book tickets.