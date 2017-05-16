Dominican College centenary golf day

As part of the programme of events to mark the centenary of Dominican education in Portstewart, Dominican College is holding a golf day on Sunday, June 25 at Portstewart Golf Club (town course).

Tee times are available from 9am - 11am. Price £40 (£25 for Portstewart Golf Club members) includes 18 holes of golf and an evening meal.

Plenty of prizes to be won and all participants are invited to Dominican College at 5pm for an evening meal, some refreshments and a prizegiving ceremony.

Tee times can be booked by contacting the school on 028 7083 2715. Payment by cash, cheque, bank transfer or card. All proceeds to school funds.