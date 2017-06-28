Dominican College centenary art exhibition

As part of Dominican College’s Centenary Celebrations an exhibition of art produced by pupils, past and present will take place in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart in July.

The exhibition, featuring original paintings, drawings, sculpture and photography will launch this Saturday, July 1 from 12 noon to 4pm and will continue until July 27.

Entrance is free and all guests are welcome.

Miss Laura McConnell, Head of Art, explained that: “Dominican College has a long and proud History as a centre of artistic excellence and I am delighted and excited to be able to showcase the artistic talents of the pupils of Dominican College and it has been a thrill and a pleasure to co-ordinate the works which will be on display which I hope will demonstrate and celebrate the diversity and individuality of the work produced by both our present and past pupils.

“Visitors will be able to see some of the simply stunning work produced by the school’s GCSE and A level pupils this year as well as pieces submitted by past pupils who have gone on to study and work in the world of art. There is something for everyone within the exhibition and I would love to see as

many parents, members of the Dominican family and members of the local community attend the launch and exhibition. I also hope that the work of our pupils will be seen and enjoyed by those who take their summer holidays in July this year.”

The exhibition promises to be a very special part of our centenary celebrations and everyone is welcome.