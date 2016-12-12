Dervock gets crafty with funds!

A recent application by Dervock and District Community Association to the Cloonty Community Benefit Fund secured £1,550 towards ‘Better use of community partnerships’.

As mentioned – the parameters will sanction the continuation for community partnerships, to utilise the community centre as a shared space for the Community to meet, to facilitate workshops, talks/discussion groups, crafting and best practice visits.

Members with all the variety of craft and skills delivered through the initiative.

The Cloonty Community Benefit Fund application supported the principles of befriending and developing new skills – ensuring that many old traditions, practices and customs will remain within the social hub of the community and that younger people will have the chance to learn them and share in a practical way a little bit of their living history.

Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST) went along recently to meet the ladies of Dervock Women’s Group. COAST is the local network for older people across the Causeway Coast and Glens offering support to older people and those who work or volunteer with older people. If you would like more information please call us on 02827665068

Jenna O’Hara from COAST let the ladies know what they have to offer, the most popular topic being the COAST Handyman service!

The Handyman service is low level preventative maintenance that helps prevent falls, trips and hazards in the homes of those aged 60+. Some of the most popular jobs include fitting keysafes, power washing slippery pathways and fitting the nuisance call blocker, trueCall.

This project will educate and raise awareness of community development and how communities can come together, take ownership of projects to ensure coordinated approach - which in turn will open up many new opportunities for local rural communities, and that will impact on their health and wellbeing in a positive way.