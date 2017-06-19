Dervock Cultural Celebration Day

Dervock was the scene of much fun and laughter recently during their Cultural Celebration Day.

The day was organised as part of cultural engagement with the community undertaken by Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band.

Robyn, Rebecca, Courtney and Lily pose for camera at the Cultural Celebration Fun day.

A band spokesperson said: “We want to capitalise on previous work through the ASDA Foundation, BRIC 2 and Peace Impact Programme - to develop further community capacity through community education and training.

“Recent projects addressed criminality, anti-social behaviour, graffiti, community clean-ups, protocols regarding erection of flags/emblems and bonfires. The Cultural Celebration Fun day, workshops, discussion groups planned within this initiative emphasise a requirement to extend these topics.

“We will be reflecting on the subjects such as Formation of the State, Community Planning, Ulster/Scots & Orangeism, Lessons from the Past - Pre Belfast Agreement, Reflections - Post Belfast Agreement to present - and ‘Envisioning’ our future.”

Frankie Cunningham, chairman of Dervock and District Community Association added: “By providing interaction – both within the Cultural Celebration Fun day, training and discussion workshops - there develops a coordinated approach to moving forward.

Daisy, Lyla, Evan and Jake escape Davy Jones' Locker.

“Working in partnership with Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band and all the residents of Dervock and surrounding areas, Dervock & District Community Association hope to deliver a good relations project to increase community engagement across all age groups that develops Dervock as a village appreciative of culture and heritage.

“Recently, we have seen commitment by members of Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band to fully integrate into the community. That will allow those marginalised and vulnerable to realise their potential and help to identity future youth workers and team leaders in the community.”

Jack Rothwell taking on all comers!

Evan, Jake and Andrew get ready to rumble.