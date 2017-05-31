Dementia courses in Coleraine and Ballymoney

People in Coleraine and Ballymoney caring for someone with dementia are being offered the opportunity to learn more about the condition and how it affects people in a series of free courses being run by Alzheimer’s Society throughout Northern Trust area.

The four week Training for Informal Caregiver course covers dementia symptoms, legal issues, managing finances, carer wellbeing and self-care, and available services.

The courses, which are funded by Public Health Agency, aim to help carers understand more about the condition and its symptoms, including the sort of behaviours that people may display which can at times be challenging. By understanding more about dementia the courses help people to cope better with caring for the individual.

Coleraine Rugby Club

Round 1. June 19, June 26, July 3, July 10 at 10.00-12.30pm OR 2.00-4.30pm

Round 2: July 4, July 31, August 7, August 14 at 10.00-12.30pm OR 2.00-4.30pm

Round 3: September 4, September 11, September 18, September 25 at 10.00-12.30pm OR 2.00-4.30pm

Ballymoney Town Hall

Round 1: June 13, June 20, June 27, July 4 at 10.00-12.30pm OR 2.00-4.30pm

Round 2: July 25, August 1, August 8, August 15 at 10.00-12.30pm OR 2.00-4.30pm

Round 3: August 29, September 5, September 12, September 19 at 10.00-12.30pm OR 2.00-4.30pm

For more information or book a place on one of the local courses contact 028 9038 7480 or e-mail NICaregiver.Training@alzheimers.org.uk