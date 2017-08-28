Delight at Ballymoney High School GCSE results

There were many smiling faces, shouts of joy and good news stories as the 146 pupils in Year 12 Ballymoney High School pupils received their GCSE results last Thursday.

Yet again another record set of results was achieved by the school maintaining the

Ballymoney High School pupils who received their GCSE results on Thursday.

excellent standards.

A superb 81% achieved 5 or more Grade C or above, a significant increase on last year and 100% of pupils achieved a C or above.

Fantastic results were achieved across a range of subjects. In the vocational subjects many achieved a 100% Pass grade or above. Vocational pathways included BTEC Agriculture, Business & Services, Design & Creativity, Engineering Services, Media Studies, Drama, Prince’s Trust. Alongside the vocational subjects the more traditional subjects also recorded excellent results.

Pupils achieved 90% A*-C or above in Double Award Science, Construction, Home Economics, Music, Media Studies and Learning for Life and Work. 80% A*-C or above was achieved in English Language, English Literature, History, Drama, Office Technology, Single Award Science and Information Technology.

Mrs Currie, Principal said: “I am delighted and very proud of the pupil achievements. Many of our young people have worked so hard and it is thrilling to see the hard work of the pupils, staff, parents and governors being recognised in this way. It is testament to the dedication, expertise and perseverance of the staff and the whole school community that in times of so many pressures on school budgets and staffing we are

still able to achieve and maintain these high standards.

“We are especially delighted that the vast majority of our pupils have achieved their first choice next step and we wish them all well in their various career pathways. However, it is with regret that we see them move on, many outside the Ballymoney area, while we as a school are still awaiting decisions around our application to provide Post 16 study allowing our pupils to continue their studies at the school.

“Among those pupils achieving 8A*-C or above the individual achievers in this year’s group were: Sarah Barton-Rossall, Zara Dowey, Jessica Dunlop, Niamh Gaston, Holly Graham, Kyona Kelly, Abi Kennedy, Sarah McCaughern, Jessica Thompson, Michelle Tweed, Rebecca Wallace, Ebony White and Rebecca Wilson. In terms of capped score top achieving girl was Rebecca Wallace and top achieving boy was Daniel Gibb.”