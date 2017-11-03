Dates for festive switch-ons in Causeway Coast and Glens

Christmas sparkle will come to towns and villages across the Causeway Coast and Glens as the countdown to the festive season gets underway.

Council’s “fantastic” calendar of events to celebrate Santa’s arrival includes live music and carol singing. Father Christmas will also be bringing along his mobile grotto, and each child of primary school age and under (accompanied by an adult) will receive a small gift to mark the occasion.

The Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird, said: “Christmas is a very special time of year, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take part in some of the switch-on events which are taking place right across our borough. I look forward to seeing many excited faces as the countdown to Christmas officially begins.”

Switch-on events are as follows:

Thursday, November 16: Ballymoney’s festivities begin at 6.30pm with Beatz Entertainments and carol singing from local choirs with the switch-on at 7.30pm followed by live music from Curve.

Saturday, November 18: Entertainment at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre begins at 4.30pm. The Mayor and Santa will travel in style through Limavady with Clydesdale horses before the switch-on takes place at 5.15pm followed by music with a DJ.

Friday November 24: Coleraine’s fun begins in The Diamond area at 6pm with Beatz Entertainment and carol singing from primary school children. The Christmas parade including the Mayor, Santa and his Clydesdale horses, will make its way through the town to the Diamond area before the switch-on at 7pm followed by live entertained from Dreemz.

Saturday, November 25: Dungiven has DJ entertainment at 4pm in Main Street car park. Santa will arrive on his Clydesdale horses with Deputy Mayor Cathal McLaughlin in time for the lights switch-on at 5pm.

On the same date, Portstewart’s festive entertainment in the Crescent will begin at 4pm before the switch-on at 5pm with Santa and Alderman Maura Hickey.

Friday, December 1: Portrush’s fun begins at 6.30pm with a DJ and help from local primary school choirs and Portrush Theatre Company. A true community element will be added to the evening with the local retail sector extending some festive refreshments. Santa, escorted by Alderman Norman Hillis, will arrive to switch on the lights at 7.30pm.

Saturday, December 2: Kilrea’s entertainment begins at 4pm in the Diamond where festive characters, music and carol singing from local primary school children. Santa and Councillor Roisin Loftus will switch on the lights at 5pm.

Monday, December 4: Garvagh’s DJ entertainment begins at 6.30pm at Bridge Street car park. Children from local primary schools will take to the stage to perform some Christmas carols. Santa and Councillor Richard Holmes will switch on the lights at 7.30pm.

Thursday, December 7: Ballycastle’s festive entertainment will begin in The Diamond area at 6.30pm. Santa will arrive to switch on the lights at 7.15pm assisted by the Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird.

For more information go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com