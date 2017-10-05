Cut Footloose with Loreto!

1980s musical Footloose will be performed at Loreto College in Coleraine from October 17-20 by a talented cast of approximately 100 of the school’s senior students.

Based on a well-known film from 1984, Footloose tells the story of Ren McCormack, an upbeat Chicago teen who moves to a small town in which, as a result of the efforts of a local minister, dancing and rock music have been banned.

Students of Loreto School Coleraine photo shoot for the production of Footloose.

Soon after arriving, Ren befriends Willard Hewitt, and soon begins to fall for a rebelliou teenage girl named Ariel, who has an abusive boyfriend and a strict father, Shaw Moore, who is a reverend of the local church.

The talented Loreto Footloose cast is led by Kaleigh Colson-Rice as Ariel and Pearse Donaghy as Ren, with Cillian Calvert as the Rev Moore and Zara Leese as Vi. Also taking leading roles as Ariel and Ren’s friends are Rebecca Dillon, Sarah Moore and Eve Gardiner, with Finn McEwan, Callum Boorman and Jordan Millar adopting roles as “bad boys”, whilst Patrick McMullan is the lovable Willard Hewitt.

The talented cast also includes Niamh Cunning, Donal Close, Fearghal Close, Cahir McLaughlin, Brona Mackle, and many others.

Three pupils are helping with the choreography, Shannon Campbell, Niamh Cunning

and Sarah Lundy. The show is directed by Mrs Oonah McEwan with Mr Stephen Gallagher acting as Musical Director.

Don’t miss this opportunity to brighten your October evenings by seeing this lively show. Tickets can be purchased from Loreto College: Adult tickets cost £10, Concessions £7 and a Family Ticket (2 adults 2 children or 1 adult 3 children) is available for £25.