Curtis Fanfayre is back!

Eleven sell-out shows and £25,000 for charity later...and Curtis Magee is back with another Fanfayre of entertainment at Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel from June 18 - 21.

Country singer Curtis said: “The Fanfayre has many regular patrons who love it so much that they come back year after year as they always have a cracking good time.

“I also arrange an afternoon of music on Tuesday for the local special needs/day centres in the area who have a great time dancing to the music, with surprise guest appearances and some fun and games thrown in as well. It’s the one day of the Fanfayre that I look forward to most!”

Joining Curtis, on Sunday 19, will be the multi talented musician Johnny Fingers McHugh, plus guest artistes Boxcar Brian, Rosemarie from Donegal and popular duo Limelight.

Resident for the whole Fanfayre is compère and comedian Gary Wilson “Ireland’s Clown Prince of Comedy”.

Monday 20 sees an array of stars join Curtis for the night - none more popular than fellow Strabane man BBC Radio Ulster’s own Hugo Duncan. Also on stage will be Shaun Loughery and The Benn Sisters plus Country Harmony, Johnny Fingers McHugh and Gary Wilson.

Tuesday 21 welcomes “The Queen of Irish Country Music” Philomena Begley and also the very talented Stephen Smyth alongside Country Harmony, Johnny Fingers McHugh and Gary Wilson.

Wednesday 22nd is farewell party night which ends with Curtis on stage with his two beautiful singing daughters Natasha and Shannon.

Following on from his appearance at last year’s Fanfayre is young Coleraine singing sensation Owen Mac. Also making a welcome return to the Fanfayre is the lively Ritchie Remo plus Johnny Fingers McHugh and Gary Wilson.