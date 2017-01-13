Crowds flock to Ballymoney High

Crowds of prospective pupils and parents attended Ballymoney High School’s Open Evening recently.

The evening opened with a performance from the Chamber Choir accompanied by Rachel Tosh on flute, Mrs Brown Head of Music on piano and Mr Parke on the djembe drum. T

Ballymoney High School Home Economics pupils Rachel, Lucy and Courtney show Eve how to make a stir fry. INBM2-17 004BW

his was just a sample of the range of excellent musical talent on display during the course of the evening particularly in the new Music suite.

Highlighting the centrality of the pupil voice and child-centred ethos at the school, the main presentations began with the Head Boy Jamie McIntyre and Head Girl Jessica Dunlop interviewing four Year 8 pupils; Hannah McClelland, Phoebe Cole, Adam Faulkner and Daniel Steenson, about their experiences in the first few months. This provided those present with spontaneous and honest perceptions from the children.

Principal Mrs Currie shared with those present some of the many strengths of the educational experience on offer for young people at Ballymoney High School. In particular she highlighted the school’s personalised provision which allows each child, regardless of ability, to be challenged and supported at their level and to achieve success. She emphasised how the school learning environment is competitive and focused on high standards, but fully supportive with pupils being able to access numerous support pathways to meet their particular needs. She explained that consultation was currently underway to develop Sixth form provision at the school for pupils after Year 12 and stressed this was a welcome development for the school and indeed the Ballymoney Learning Community as a whole.

Visitors to the school then had opportunity to engage in a range of interactive displays around the classrooms. Those present commented on the ‘friendly’ and ‘approachable’ manner of staff and pupils and the immense pride they all had in their school. Many expressed how impressed they were with the extensive new build extension and updates to the main building and how this had transformed aspects of the school’s facilities and had added even more opportunities for the young people.

The Roald Dahl Quiz was popular in the Library at Ballymoney High Schools Open Night on Monday 9th January 2017 INBM2-17 001BW

Any parents or pupils unable to attend the Open Evening should contact the school on 028 27662361, consult the school website on www.ballymoneyhigh.co.uk or make an appointment at the School Office to arrange a tour. All school documentation is available on request.

More pictures in this week’s paper.