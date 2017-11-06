Witnesses sought after dog allegedly kicked by man

Police are appealing for information after a suspected animal cruelty incident in the region today.

Police are investigating a report of alleged animal cruelty that occurred today in the Ballycastle Road area of Coleraine at approximately 3pm.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are seeking information on a male in a yellow jacket who was allegedly seen kicking a dog close to The Crescent.

“If you have any information, please contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 882 of the 6/11/2017. Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers on 0800551111.”