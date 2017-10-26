Three arrested after substantial drugs haul in north west

Police have seized a substantial quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs following searches of addresses in Portstewart, Coleraine and Limavady yesterday.
Sergeant Michael Gallagher said: “The drugs recovered include a white powder, a white crystalline substance, a number of yellow tablets and suspected herbal cannabis.
“As a result of the search, two men, aged 18 and 22 and a 19 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.
“The three are currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Ballymoney and Moyle Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.