Thieves steal safe from home

Police are appealing for information after a safe was stolen from a property this afternoon.

The Times understands the incident occurred some time between 2pm and 3pm in the Parkview area of the town.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A home was broken into, ransacked and a safe containing a sum of cash taken. Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything, or have come across a grey safe similar to the one pictured.

“Contact us on 101, quoting reference number 685 1/2/17, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.”