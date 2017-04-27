Suspended jail term for Portrush man who grew cannabis

A self-employed Portrush man who claimed he grew cannabis plants worth £4,000 in his house because he could not afford to buy the drug elsewhere during a “fallow” time at work has been given a one month jail term, suspended for a year.

District Judge Peter Magill told Louis Michael Taggart (33), of Magheraboy Brae, recreational cannabis use may be legal in some parts of the world but it is illegal here.

Judge Magill said it was claimed the drugs were being grown to save money but said if he thought Taggart had been growing them to sell on he would be going to jail.

The defendant was at Coleraine Magistrates Court for sentencing on two charges of producing and cultivating cannabis.

A prosecutor said police raided Taggart’s address on April 6 last year and eight cannabis plants worth £4,000 were found in a constructed growing area in a locked bedroom with another £500 worth of herbal cannabis in a lunchbox.

Taggart told police it was for his own use.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said his client had difficulties with cannabis misuse and during a “fallow” period of work had grown it as he couldn’t afford it elsewhere.

He said the defendant has now attended his GP and has maintained his employment.