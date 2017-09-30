Shots fired in Ballymoney incident

Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses following a report of shots being fired at a car in the Charles Street area of Ballymoney around 10.40pm last night, Friday, September 29.

Detective Sergeant Gallagher said: “We believe this incident happened just before 10.30pm last night, at a fast food outlet, close to the Charles Street/Market Street junction.

“The driver was not in the car at the time. The rear windscreen of the vehicle was smashed and damage was caused to the rear bodywork.

“A male, dressed in black and wearing a mask was seen making off on foot towards the Glebe estate area of the town around 10.30pm.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area in and around the time of the shooting. Please get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference number 1621 of 29/9/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”